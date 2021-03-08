Public Health Experts Advise Against Travel, Including During Spring Break

Next week is spring break, and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart has some advice for families who may be considering getting out of town.

"We all know that when schools went on spring break last year, they were not able to return to in-person learning that semester due to the large rise in COVID-19 cases. Let’s avoid that happening again by making smart choices for your family’s spring break plans and continue to practice the three 'W’s.' Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The CDC recommends you do not travel at this time," Dart said last week during a local COVID-19 update.

Tulsa Public Schools fully returned to in-person learning just two weeks ago.

While new infections have fallen dramatically from early January peaks in Oklahoma and surrounding states, rates are still much higher than they were at the same time a year ago. Dart reminds people they can be infected while not having any symptoms, and that it takes two weeks from your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for it to be fully effective.

"There are many ways to enjoy the break safely with those that you live with. I know we’re all ready to get away, but we’re asking everyone to continue to stay as vigilant, as COVID-19 is still here. Hopefully, soon, we can return to vacation-planning mode. Hopefully, we can return to life, which is what we all want," Dart said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said if Americans strictly follow mitigation measures like wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated when it’s their turn, things could be much better come summer.