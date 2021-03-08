Public Health Experts Advise Against Travel, Including During Spring Break

By 2 hours ago

Credit Tulsa Airport

Next week is spring break, and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart has some advice for families who may be considering getting out of town.

"We all know that when schools went on spring break last year, they were not able to return to in-person learning that semester due to the large rise in COVID-19 cases. Let’s avoid that happening again by making smart choices for your family’s spring break plans and continue to practice the three 'W’s.' Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The CDC recommends you do not travel at this time," Dart said last week during a local COVID-19 update.

Tulsa Public Schools fully returned to in-person learning just two weeks ago. 

While new infections have fallen dramatically from early January peaks in Oklahoma and surrounding states, rates are still much higher than they were at the same time a year ago. Dart reminds people they can be infected while not having any symptoms, and that it takes two weeks from your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for it to be fully effective.

"There are many ways to enjoy the break safely with those that you live with. I know we’re all ready to get away, but we’re asking everyone to continue to stay as vigilant, as COVID-19 is still here. Hopefully, soon, we can return to vacation-planning mode. Hopefully, we can return to life, which is what we all want," Dart said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said if Americans strictly follow mitigation measures like wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated when it’s their turn, things could be much better come summer.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
oklahoma schools
Bruce Dart

Related Content

OU Health Panel Asks: What Comes After 1 Year Of COVID In Oklahoma?

By Mar 5, 2021
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Oklahoma hits another pandemic milestone Saturday: 1 year since the state's first case of COVID-19 was publicly announced.

On March 6, 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt joined then-State Health Commissioner Gary Cox, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to announce a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Italy was the first Oklahoman with a confirmed case of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

State To Open COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments To Remaining Phase 2 Individuals

By Mar 5, 2021
Oklahoma State Department of Health

State health officials shared more good news Friday on the COVID-19 vaccination front.

"Now that there are three vaccines available and our overall supply is steadily increasing, we are ready to open up vaccine appointments for the remaining priority groups outlined in phase two of our state’s vaccination plan," Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said during a virtual media.

Tulsa Health Department: COVID Trends Improving But 'Too Soon' To Change Mask Recommendations

By Mar 4, 2021
Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

Oklahoma is now a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitalizations and new cases keep falling, but health officials are urging people not to get complacent.

Improving trends are not going to change current public health advice on masks.