Pump Prices Decline Ever So Slightly

Tulsa gas prices have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations. Gas prices in Tulsa are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.35/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.38/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.15/g while the most expensive is $5.58/g, a difference of $3.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.