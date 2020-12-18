Race Massacre Investigators Seeking Legal Approval To Exhume, Study Remains

By 44 minutes ago
  • Oct. 20 file photo of the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in search of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims.
    Oct. 20 file photo of the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in search of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims.
    Courtesy City of Tulsa

Researchers searching Oaklawn Cemetery for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are pursuing legal approval to exhume and study bodies discovered in their October dig, which revealed a mass grave.

"Additional investigations are needed to confirm the actual dimensions of the mass grave and collect detailed data on the remains themselves to assess, to the extent possible, the demographics (age at death, sex, and likely ethnicity) of this burial population, cause of death, and potential evidence of trauma," the investigators said in a report released Thursday. "These variables are vital for associating these individuals with the Tulsa Race Massacre. The City is pursuing the requisite medico-legal authorization to facilitate exhumation."

The team believes they have discovered the resting place of at least 12 individuals, though they say it's possible more than 30 individuals are buried there in total.

"Typically, to get the full story on how an event like that mass grave could occur, we will need to expose it to its entirety, but this is our next phase, is excavating in a way to determine the context of the burials" said Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist partially leading the investigation, on a virtual meeting of the city's 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee on Thursday evening.

The Thursday meeting was largely focused on presenting findings; the oversight committee and investigation committee are set to reconvene in January to discuss potential next steps and further excavations in Oaklawn and other locations. 

Tags: 
Tulsa Race Massacre

Related Content

Researchers Find Another Burial as Latest Dig for Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Concludes

By Oct 22, 2020
City of Tulsa

Researchers looking for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oaklawn Cemetery have concluded their work for now.

State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Thursday on the final day of digging, they found evidence of another burial, so there are at least 12 the team now knows of.

They also figured out the north, south and west boundaries of the larger grave shaft they’re working in. Stackelbeck said the trench they dug appears to cover about one-third of it.

Researchers Find Mass Grave at Oaklawn Cemetery with at Least 10 Coffins

By Oct 21, 2020
City of Tulsa

Researchers at Oaklawn Cemetery made a big discovery Wednesday, the third day of their second round of searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"What we were finding was an indication that we were inside a large area, a big excavation area, a large hole that had been excavated and into which several individuals have been placed inside of coffins and buried in that location. This constitutes a mass grave," said State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

Human Remains Found In Search For Tulsa Massacre Victims

By Oct 20, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One set of human remains, and perhaps a second, have been found in a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday.