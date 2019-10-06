Rain Ends but Fall Weather to Remain

Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue through the morning across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. The severe weather threat with these storms remains very low, however areas of heavy rainfall are likely as some training of cells is likely. During the afternoon, a cold front currently located over east central Oklahoma and west central Arkansas will begin to push south. Additional storms are expected along the front this afternoon, with a limited threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts, along with locally heavy rainfall. Rain and thunderstorms will diminish tonight. Quiet weather with seasonable temperatures is expected early in the week. Another strong cold front will lead to the next chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall by the latter half of next week.