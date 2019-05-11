Rain Ends, Temp Moderate

Ongoing rain showers early this morning will continue to spread across the majority of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas through much of the morning hours. By this afternoon rain chances are forecast to taper off from west to east and exit Northwest Arkansas this evening. An isolated embedded thunderstorm potential will remain possible this morning and taper off by mid afternoon with the greater potential mainly south of Interstate 40. Severe weather is not expected. A warming trend develops Sunday through the first half of next week ahead of another low pressure system forecast to push into the Plains mid week. Thunderstorm chances will become possible across parts of Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday before the system exits the region.