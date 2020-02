On Sunday the 16th, from 1pm till 5pm, AHHA --- a/k/a the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center --- will have its Grand Opening. Finishing touches are, even now, still being applied to the impressive space, which is to be located at 101 East Archer Street. Apart from introducing this most-welcome new arts facility to the public, the opening will also mark the inauguration of the first-ever exhibition at AHHA, which is the "Concept/OK" show, presented by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (or OVAC).