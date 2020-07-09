Records: Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Officer Threatened Him

  • A banner for Sgt. Craig Johnson at Tulsa Police Headquarters as seen on Wednesday, July 7th.
    Chris Polansky / KWGS News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Tulsa police officer had threatened to kill the officer during the man’s run-in with local police years prior, according to police records.

David Anthony Ware, 32, is being held in the Tulsa County jail on multiple charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, in June and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, 26.

In 2006, Ware encountered Johnson when he was first arrested as an adult at the age of 18, according to police records. Police were called to an apartment complex where they reportedly found an intoxicated Ware urinating outside.

The backup officer who accompanied Johnson wrote in his report that Ware kicked at and threatened to harm Johnson, the Tulsa World reported.

“The subject also continued to threaten violent acts upon Officer Johnson saying that he was going to kill Officer Johnson,” the officer added to his report, which the newspaper obtained through sources.

Prosecutors and Tulsa police declined to comment on whether Ware might have recognized Johnson as the officer who arrested him in 2006.

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged Ware in 10 other cases in the 14 years before his arrest, according to public court documents. Seven were allegations of felony offenses, and three were misdemeanors.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said many charges have been dismissed.

“Oftentimes, cases that come to the District Attorney’s Office present themselves with facts and circumstances that would justify the filing of a criminal charge. As those cases move through the criminal process, there are many instances in which prosecutors have to determine: Can they actually put that case on in front of a judge or jury and have a reasonable expectation of conviction?” Kunzweiler told the newspaper.

Matthew Nicholas Hall, 29, has also been arrested in connection with the shootings. Prosecutors allege he was the driver of a getaway car Ware used to leave the scene. Hall is charged with being an accessory to murder and a separate count of being an accessory to a felony.

Tulsa Police

Alleged Accomplice in TPD Officers' Shooting Reportedly Tried to Hang Himself in Jail

By 13 hours ago

A man in jail for allegedly driving another man from the scene of the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers attempted to hang himself.

Tulsa County jail staff found Matthew Hall unresponsive on the floor of his cell early Tuesday evening with a sheet tied around his neck.

Medical staff were able to resuscitate him.

Hall is accused of driving David Ware away from 21st Street and 89th East Avenue on June 29, when Ware allegedly shot TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop for expired tags.

TPD Says Officer Critically Injured in Shooting is Recovering Ahead of Doctors' Expectations

By Jul 7, 2020
Tulsa Police

A Tulsa police officer seriously injured in a June 29 shooting continues to improve.

The Tulsa Police Department said Tuesday afternoon Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is now breathing on his own, able to communicate with his family and is strong enough to stand.

Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were both shot multiple times and in the head during a traffic stop. Johnson died the next day.

The accused shooter, David Ware, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Citing No Evidence, Police Union Claims 'Anti-Police Rhetoric' Played Role In TPD Officers' Shooting

By Jun 29, 2020
Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police

Citing no evidence, the head of Tulsa's local police union claimed in a statement that a "national anti-police narrative" played a role in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

"As I've spoken with police overnight and into this morning, we can't help but see the work of the national anti-police narrative here," says Jerad Lindsey, chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, in the Monday statement