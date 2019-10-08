Redistricting Getting Underway Ahead of Census

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Monday announced his appointments to lead the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting.

Treat appointed Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, as chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and named Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, as vice chair of the committee.

“The Senate will conduct its redistricting process in a thorough, bipartisan, and professional manner. I have full confidence Senator Paxton and Senator Rader will do a great job in leading the select committee’s efforts,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Treat said internal Senate discussions are ongoing regarding the redistricting process. He said other members of the select committee, including Democratic members, would be announced at a later date. Treat said Senate staff already is at work gathering information.

Legislative redistricting takes place every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data. The state Constitution provides that each legislative chamber oversees redistricting efforts to ensure districts are updated as necessary to reflect any population changes.

Also, Treat announced the hiring of Keith Beall as Senate redistricting director. Beall will lead Senate staff efforts on redistricting and help coordinate Senate efforts to encourage Oklahomans' participation in the 2020 Census. Beall has prior experience with the redistricting process.

“Keith Beall has a wealth of knowledge and experience on redistricting in Oklahoma. I know he will do an exemplary job for the Senate and am pleased he accepted my challenge to join the Senate team,” Treat said.