Redistricting Leaders Say Oklahoma Maps Must Be Redrawn

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn based on the latest census data, House and Senate leaders said.

The announcement by the House and Senate redistricting committee chairs follows the release of U.S. Census Bureau data that shows population increases in urban and suburban parts of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature approved new state House and Senate districts earlier this year, but lawmakers drew those districts based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates instead of final data released earlier this month.

“Statewide population in the final census data was generally within estimates, but some individual House districts did see deviation beyond the estimates,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee.

The Legislature was already expected to return for a fall special session to redraw the state’s five congressional districts based on the latest estimates. Martinez said Oct. 10 is the deadline for the public to submit proposed congressional redistricting maps.

redistricting
Census
Oklahoma legislature

Census Data Shows Oklahoma Has Become Less White, More Urban

By associated press Aug 13, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Like much of the country, Oklahoma is less white and more urban and suburban than it was 10 years ago, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Committees Release Redrawn Oklahoma Legislative District Maps

By Apr 21, 2021

State House and Senate redistricting committees on Wednesday released their redrawn legislative maps.

By law, redistricting must be done every 10 years. The maps come after almost two dozen town halls to gather input. House Redistricting Committee Chair Rep. Ryan Martinez (R-Edmond) said no political data like voting records was used, but no redrawn lines pit lawmakers who could run for re-election against each other.

City Of Tulsa Redistricting Commission Starts Its Work

By Jul 9, 2021

The redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa.

The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council districts based on the 2020 census met for the first time. The commission is made up of two Republicans, John Eagleton and Rick Westcott; two Democrats, Sharon King Davis and Joe Williams; and one independent, Susan Neal. Eagleton, Neal, Westcott and Williams are former city councilors.