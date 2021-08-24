Redistricting Leaders Say Oklahoma Maps Must Be Redrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn based on the latest census data, House and Senate leaders said.

The announcement by the House and Senate redistricting committee chairs follows the release of U.S. Census Bureau data that shows population increases in urban and suburban parts of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature approved new state House and Senate districts earlier this year, but lawmakers drew those districts based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates instead of final data released earlier this month.

“Statewide population in the final census data was generally within estimates, but some individual House districts did see deviation beyond the estimates,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee.

The Legislature was already expected to return for a fall special session to redraw the state’s five congressional districts based on the latest estimates. Martinez said Oct. 10 is the deadline for the public to submit proposed congressional redistricting maps.