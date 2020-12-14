Rep. Cole: 'We're Pretty Close to One Another' on New Virus Relief Bill

By 54 minutes ago

Credit U.S. House

Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Cole believes Congress could settle on a new coronavirus relief bill late this week.

Cole, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a weekly, online video update lawmakers seem to be in agreement about everything except whether funding should go toward renewing enhanced unemployment benefits above what states offer or another round of stimulus payments to all Americans.

"And that’s really the debate. Do we need to give checks to people that don’t need it, or should we focus all our help on people that do? So, that needs to be worked out, but I think there’s no question that the bill is necessary," Cole said.

A relief package in the neighborhood of $900 billion dollars is what’s on the table. Cole said slowing economic growth, rising unemployment, and spiking coronavirus infections and deaths have convinced enough lawmakers it’s necessary.

"We all agree there needs to be additional money for small businesses. We all agree there needs to be additional money for vaccine distribution. We all agree there needs to be additional money to help schools open and deal with the problems that they’re facing. So, really, we’re pretty close to one another. This gets down to whether or not people can put their individual egos aside," Cole said.

Tags: 
Tom Cole
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma Rep. Cole Suggests Establishing COVID-19 Commission

By Oct 5, 2020

Oklahoma Republican U.S. Representative Tom Cole says the country would be well served by a 9/11-style commission to study the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and chart a way forward.

In an online conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Cole said to him, it’s more likely Congress moves ahead on such a commission after the election, noting the 9/11 commission probably would have stalled if the attack had been in 2003 instead of 2001.

Economist: Tulsa's Up-And-Down Jobs Recovery Is 'Low Quality' So Far

By Dec 11, 2020
RegionTrack

Oklahoma wasn’t hit as hard by job losses in the COVID-driven downturn as the rest of the country, but its job recovery hasn’t been nearly as fast, either.

More than half of U.S. jobs lost from February to April have been recovered. Oklahoma has regained less than half. Tulsa is doing even worse, with a little more than one-third recovered.

Oklahoma Revises Vaccine Plan With More Doses Expected

By Dec 11, 2020
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma health department has added paramedics, emergency medical technicians and CVS and Walgreens staff who will administer the COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities to those who will receive the vaccine first.

State health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Friday the addition is largely due to the state now expecting to receive more than 166,000 vaccine doses by the end of December, up from an initial estimate of 43,000.