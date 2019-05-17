Republicans Pass Oklahoma's $8.1B Budget out of the House

The Oklahoma House passed Republican state leaders’ budget agreement Friday on a party-line vote.

The budget provides for $1,200 teacher raises, state employee raises, an additional $74 million for K–12 schools and puts $200 million in to the Rainy Day Fund.

"We’re doing everything in this budget that our caucus wants and about half of what the Democrats have actually asked us to do in this budget. If you can’t support this budget, then you just don’t support the state of Oklahoma," said Rep. Terry O'Donnell.

Democrats said the state has $450 million in savings and needs to make up for years of under-investment in services.

Rep. Monroe Nichols said Republicans could have done a lot to win Democrats’ support just by making the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable again.

"This is not about unraveling the whole budget negotiation and the whole budget. It’s about just taking $30 million, investing it directly into 300,000 Oklahomans who are working every day in all of our communities," Nichols said.

The credit was made nonrefundable in 2016 to help with a budget shortfall.

Democrats said the budgeting process didn’t bring them to the table, and they got less than they wanted, like district attorneys getting $20 million in additional state funding rather than $40 million. That request was intended to get their operations off of court fine and fee funding.

Appropriations and Budget Chair Kevin Wallace said that’s still possible.

"We’re looking at getting rid of fees. The debtor’s court, we’re trying to get away from that, but it’s going to take a little more time, evaluation of numbers, data to move forward," Wallace said.

The Senate will take up the budget Monday.