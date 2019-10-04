Restrictions Eased at Some Oklahoma Prisons

As the Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues its response to the fights more than two weeks ago that left 36 inmates injured and one dead, the agency has returned nine minimum-security prisons, four minimum units and the state’s only medium-security women’s prison to normal daytime operations.

Visitation is also reinstated at those facilities starting this weekend - as well as all community corrections centers in the state.

These changes affect the following prisons:

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center

Mabel Bassett Correctional Center

Kate Barnard Correctional Center

Jackie Brannon Correctional Center

Jess Dunn Correctional Center

Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center

Bill Johnson Correctional Center

John Lilley Correctional Center

Howard McLeod Correctional Center

William S. Key Correctional Center

Dick Conner Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

Mack Alford Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

James Crabtree Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

Lexington Assessment & Reception Center Minimum-Security Unit

The facilities have resumed normal operations from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and enter controlled movement at night.

From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the facilities are under controlled movement, which allows greater inmate freedom of movement on prison grounds than lockdown while also helping staff limit inmate activity to prevent violence.

The remaining state facilities not mentioned above are still locked down until further notice to protect staff and inmates. Visitation is also not reinstated at those facilities.

This move comes after ODOC initiated a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 in response to gang-related fights at six prisons. The state locked down the institutions to keep the violence from spreading, and no further incidents related to the gang dispute have taken place since.