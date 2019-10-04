Restrictions Eased at Some Oklahoma Prisons

As the Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues its response to the fights more than two weeks ago that left 36 inmates injured and one dead, the agency has returned nine minimum-security prisons, four minimum units and the state’s only medium-security women’s prison to normal daytime operations.
Visitation is also reinstated at those facilities starting this weekend - as well as all community corrections centers in the state.
These changes affect the following prisons:
Eddie Warrior Correctional Center
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center
Kate Barnard Correctional Center
Jackie Brannon Correctional Center
Jess Dunn Correctional Center
Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center
Bill Johnson Correctional Center
John Lilley Correctional Center
Howard McLeod Correctional Center
William S. Key Correctional Center
Dick Conner Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
Mack Alford Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
James Crabtree Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
Lexington Assessment & Reception Center Minimum-Security Unit
The facilities have resumed normal operations from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and enter controlled movement at night.
From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the facilities are under controlled movement, which allows greater inmate freedom of movement on prison grounds than lockdown while also helping staff limit inmate activity to prevent violence.
The remaining state facilities not mentioned above are still locked down until further notice to protect staff and inmates. Visitation is also not reinstated at those facilities.
This move comes after ODOC initiated a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 in response to gang-related fights at six prisons. The state locked down the institutions to keep the violence from spreading, and no further incidents related to the gang dispute have taken place since.