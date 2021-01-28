Related Program: 
The Rev. Dr. Serene Jones Will Soon Give the 34th Annual Knippa Interfaith / Ecumenical Lecture

By 1 hour ago
    Thursday, January 28th
    Photo Credit Union Theological Seminary

Our guest is the Rev. Dr. Serene Jones, a well-known theologian who grew up in Oklahoma and is now the President and Johnston Family Professor for Religion and Democracy at the Union Theological Seminary in New York City. (Union is an interdenominational seminary that was established in 1836.) Formerly a professor at Yale Divinity School, Dr. Jones has published many articles and books over the years, and she's an ordained minister in both the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the United Church of Christ. On Sunday the 31st, Dr. Jones will give the 34th Annual Knippa Interfaith / Ecumenical Lecture at 4pm. The lecture, titled "Trauma and Grace: An Oklahoma History," will be streamed on Facebook Live. (You can also join the lecture, which will be followed by a Q&A, at this Zoom link -- https://ptstulsa.zoom.us/j/93227995051.)

