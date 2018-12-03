Reward Offered for Escaped Killer

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man convicted of murder who escaped from an Oklahoma jail.

Federal marshals said Monday that they have joined state and local authorities in the search for 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker, who escaped the Payne County Jail on Thursday.

Authorities say Walker, also known as "Notty G," appears to have conspired with someone outside the jail who posted bond for an inmate that Walker impersonated. The corrections department says Walker may be going by the fellow inmate's name and is believed to have that person's personal identification.

He had been transferred to the Payne County Jail for a court appearance. He is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Oklahoma County.