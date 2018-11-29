Hundreds may have died and Tulsa’s black business district was burned to the ground in what has historically been called the 1921 Race Riot. The panel charged with educating people about and remembering the tragic event is making a name change, from 1921 Race Riot Commission to Race Massacre Commission. State Senator Kevin Matthews is Chairman of the Commission. He says area residents and historical scholars agree massacre is a much more accurate description of what happened.
From Riot to Massacre, a Name Change is Made to Describe One of Tulsa's Bleakest Chapters.
By Marshall Stewart • 1 hour ago