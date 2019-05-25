River Spirit to Be Close 1-to-2 Weeks; Employees Will be Paid

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief James Floyd and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts toured the Resort property today with local, state and federal officials. The Resort closed on Wednesday, May 22 at 2 pm as a result of the increased rise in the Arkansas River.

Barring no water level increase from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Crofts announced the Resort would remain closed through next week, Friday, May 31, 2019, allowing for the water level to recede.

Joining Chief Floyd and Crofts were joined by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, County Commissioner Karen Keith, Tulsa City Councilor’s Phil Lakin, Jeannie Cue, and Connie Dodson, and Tulsa Fire Chief Officer Michael Baker. The group toured the first floor of the Resort including the main floor of the hotel, Margaritaville restaurant and casino, the pool deck and the top floor of the north parking garage.

“Working together with our partner government officials is key to ensure each are informed of the economic impact of this event as state and federal disaster areas are assessed,” Chief Floyd said.

The Resort employs more than 1,600 workers in the Tulsa region with a bi-weekly payroll of approximately $2.5 million. Another 200 employees are supported by the Margaritaville and Ruth’s Chris restaurants.

“Remaining in contact with our employees is a top priority right now. Our Board approved today the commitment to maintain payroll for our employees as the status of the Resort continues to develop,” Crofts said.

“All facilities on the property remain structurally sound and, as designed, are withstanding the current level of release of 250,000 cubic feet per second from the Keystone Dam. We accounted for the possibility of a 100-year-flood and beyond,” Crofts said.

Current status as of 4:30 pm on Friday, May 24:

The spread of the water from the Arkansas River is currently impacting the south parking lot and the subterranean parking garage at a 612 elevation level.

The ground level south to north driveway in front of the subterranean parking garage has water and is not accessible.