Riverpark's Matt Meyer Discusses Arkansas River Flood Recovery

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
    River Parks Authority

The executive director of Riverparks, Matt Meyer discusses the recovery effort from this spring's Arkansas River flood, and the $8.3 million in damage to trails, infrastructure and bank erosion along the river.  The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the park authority's application for relief, but Meyer says it will be a reimbursement for repairs made, and Riverparks has access to less than half of the required amount. Meyer discusses the repairs that have been made, and what still needs to be done to restore Riverparks to a pre-flood state.

Arkansas River Flooding
River Parks (Tulsa)
Flooding

