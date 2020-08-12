Rogers County Deputy Fatally Shoots Man After Brief Chase

By 27 minutes ago
  • Facebook / Rogers County Sheriff's Office

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A northeastern Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man following a brief chase early Tuesday, a sheriff said.

The chase began when a deputy tried to stop the man for having no rear lights about 2 a.m. on the eastern edge of Tulsa, said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. The man led deputies on a slow-speed chase before ramming a patrol car, getting out and fighting with deputy, Walton said.

The man then tried to grab one deputy’s gun and was shot by another deputy.

The deputies, who were not injured, were placed on paid leave, Walton said.

No names were immediately released.

Tags: 
rogers county
Police shooting

Related Content

Two Men Shot, Killed By TPD In Separate Weekend Incidents

By Aug 10, 2020
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa's 49th and 50th homicides of the year occurred over the weekend, each at the hand of a Tulsa police officer.

According to Tulsa Police Department public information officer Jeanne Pierce, on Saturday afternoon officers responded to a call of an attempted break-in at a "secure facility" near 2400 North Harvard Ave.

Pierce says upon arrival, officers found Jonathan Randell, 25, sitting outside.

Inola Pastor Arrested Following Accusations Of Rape, Molestation Of Children

By May 21, 2020
Facebook / Cowboy Gatherin' Church

A pastor in Inola has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault by three children.

Roy Shoop, 55, pastor of the Cowboy Gatherin' Church, was taken into custody by Rogers County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday. 

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his investigation began with an allegation sent to his office by the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, and eventually uncovered three children claiming that Shoop molested or raped them in his home. 

Three-Year-Old Shot In Tulsa Home; Uncle Arrested

By May 14, 2020
KWGS

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening wound after he was shot Tuesday at a Oklahoma residence, authorities said.

Sheriff Scott Walton said the child’s condition is unknown, but he will have his second surgery Wednesday.

Keven Her, the child’s uncle, called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told dispatchers that a 3-year-old had been shot by a 9mm pistol.