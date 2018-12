The Tulsa Salvation Army is struggling this year with its red kettle campaign. With only a week left till Christmas, the SA is only at 60% of this year's kettle campaign goal. The goal is $700,000.

Over the weekend, as in years passed, rare coins have again turned up in the kettles in Tulsa. This year the coins wee valuable at $8,700. They were sold to Tulsa Gold and Silver yesterday afternoon.

Funding from the kettle campaign is used to fund Salvation Army outreach programs around the year.