Tulsa – Oral Roberts University Mabee Center parking lot, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., open 24/7. There are 67 pallets available on the lot.

Jenks – Jenks Softball Field, 1701 N. Birch St.

For the Jenks location, bags are available to fill, but the public is responsible to bring their own shovel(s). The hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bixby – White Hawk at Highway 67 and South 49th East Avenue. Limit 25 bags per vehicle.

The stockpile of sand is constantly being replenished.