Sand Springs Police Report Another Family Murder-Suicide

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — A Sand Springs man shot and killed his two teenage daughters before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the Sand Springs man’s wife called police about 1 p.m. Tuesday expressing concerns about the safety of her daughters. Enzbrenner said police were unable to reach the man on the phone and discovered the bodies after entering the home.

It is the second murder-suicide in the Tulsa suburb in recent weeks. On Jan. 31, a couple and their two young children were found dead in a Sand Springs home in what police said was a triple murder-suicide.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Sand Springs Police Chief and City Manager Mike Carter said, "This is so out of place for our community, that we are all trying to understand why."

"I ask that EVERYONE make a point to be a little more kind to our fellow man, be a little less quick to anger and quicker to show empathy and humanity," Carter said. "I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families, their friends and our community. Thank you Sand Springs, we will get through this together, but only together."