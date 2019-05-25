Sandbags and Shelters

Sandbags:

Tulsa

Oral Roberts University Mabee Center parking lot, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., open 24/7

Jenks

Jenks Softball Field, 1701 N. Birch St.

For the Jenks location, bags are available to fill, but the public is responsible to bring their own shovel.. The weekend hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shelters:

Two evacuation shelters are in place

Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place and there is an additional shelter at Faith Church, 1901 West 171St St.

Pets can go to the temporary shelter at Tulsa Expo Square Fairground Pavilion (south entrance) from 8 a.m –8 p.m. The temporary pet shelter at the Fairground is accepting pet food, blankets and towels

.