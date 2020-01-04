Sanders' $34.5M Fourth Quarter Included 12,000 Donations From Oklahoma

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 with more than 12,000 donations and $182,000 from Oklahomans.

Sanders’ campaign raised more than $18 million from over 900,000 donations in December alone, which is the campaign’s single best fundraising month to date. Nearly 300,000 new donors gave in the fourth quarter.

"Bernie Sanders is building a people-powered movement across Oklahoma," said Josh Visnaw, Bernie 2020 Oklahoma State Director. "Working-class people in Oklahoma are giving $5, $18, $27, or whatever they can to support Bernie because they know that when he is in the White House, he is going to fight for them because he always has."

“Teacher” was the most common occupation of Sanders’ fourth quarter donors, the five most common employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the United States Postal Service and Target, and the average donation was $18.53.

Since the campaign’s February launch, Sanders has raised more than $520,000 from Oklahoma. Overall, over 5 million individual donations have fueled the campaign, averaging $18 and more than 99.9 percent of donors have not maxed out and can give again.

That total does not include an additional $12.7 million in transfers all made in prior quarters from Sanders’ other federal accounts. Sanders’ 2016 campaign did not hit the 5 million donations mark until after Super Tuesday.