Sapulpa Voters to Decide $40M Bond Issue

Sapulpa voters are being asked to approve more than $40.2 million in general obligation bonds today.

The funds are spread across six propositions. The largest one has $10.6 million for street projects and downtown improvements.

Other propositions will pay for public safety needs, parks, an economic development fund and sports facilities.

If approved, the bond issue would be Sapulpa’s first since 2015. All propositions would raise property taxes about $4 a month for homes worth $100,000 to roughly $10.50 a month for homes worth $250,000.