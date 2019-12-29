Saturday Storms May Have Spawned Tornado in Wagoner County

Thunderstorms that moved through northeastern Oklahoma on Saturday may have spawned a tornado that touched down in Wagoner County.

Wagoner County Emergency Management reported potential tornado damage at a home near 193rd East Avenue and 101st Street in the Broken Arrow area. A large portion of the roof was torn off the house.

Officials with the agency believe the damage was from "a brief spin up" but are awaiting a determination from the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms brought nearly 2 inches of rain and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour to some areas of northeastern Oklahoma yesterday.