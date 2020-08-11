Scattershot School Reopen Plans A 'Concern,' Says Tulsa State Rep

By 50 minutes ago
  • Rep. John Waldron (D-Tulsa) giving an overview of school reopen plans from his position on the state House education committee to a videoconference of health care providers organized by the OSU Center for Health Sciences on Aug. 10th.
    OSU Center for Health Sciences Project ECHO

Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron (D-Tulsa) told a group of medical professionals on Monday that he is troubled by the haphazard and disjointed responses to the state's COVID-19 outbreak among school district leaders.

"What I can tell you from my examination of things is that we're kind of all over the map on school openings," Waldron, a teacher himself and a member of the Oklahoma House Committee on Common Education, said on a COVID-19 videoconference organized by the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO series.

"I don't believe we have a consensus among school board members about the science behind COVID-19 and appropriate responses," Waldron said. "There's still a lot of public distrust. There are communities that will favor masking in schools, there are communities that will be opposed to requiring masks in schools, and there are communities that don't want to see the schools open at all."

"So I'm afraid the picture is one of fragmentation, and that concerns me," he said.

Waldron drew attention to local districts including Tulsa Public Schools (virtual for at least nine weeks), Broken Arrow Public Schools (in-person, but delayed two weeks), and Union Public Schools, which he described as causing "a lot of turmoil."

The videoconference took place before the Union board of education voted to reject the recommendations of the Tulsa Health Department  and their own superintendent and allow students to return in-person this month.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Waldron wrote of Union's decision, "The virus doesn't care what we choose to believe. If we ignore the science, the virus will make our decisions for us."

Dr. Jennifer Clark of the University of Tulsa's Oxley College of Health Sciences has expressed concern in recent weeks over what a return of both K-12 students and college students to their campuses could mean for local infection trends.

Union School Board Rejects Superintendent, Health Department Recommendations; Will Start In-Person

By 10 hours ago
Union Public Schools

This story was updated at 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11th, to note that board president Heather McAdams' hypothetical math is incorrect.

In a 3-2 vote, the Union Public Schools board of education voted against the recommendations of the Tulsa Health Department and their own superintendent that the school year begin virtually due to the severity of Tulsa County's COVID-19 outbreak.

Superintendent Kirt Hartzler and Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead both made their case for the recommendation not to allow a return to in-person learning just yet.

Broken Arrow Superintendent Says 98 Employees Already Out For COVID-Related Reasons

By 8 hours ago

Before students have even returned for in-person learning, the superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools said at a board of education meeting on Monday that nearly 100 staff members are not currently at work due to COVID-19.

"Last week alone, we had 33 staff members that tested positive for COVID," Superintendent Janet Vinson said. "What that means is we currently have 98 COVID-related leave of absences. Close to 100. That's a big dent for us. That's difficult for us."

"It's scary. It's very scary," Vinson said.

Two Days Into In-Person Start, Oklahoma School District Goes Virtual Due To Virus Exposure

By Aug 10, 2020
Facebook / Kingston Public Schools

Just two days into the fall term, a school district in southern Oklahoma has announced it will suspend in-person classes due to a potential COVID-19 exposure. 

"Due to a possible Covid 19 positive exposure in our Child Nutrition Department, the Marshall County Health Department has advised our administration to close our cafeteria," Kingston Public Schools Superintendent Brian Brister wrote in a Friday letter to parents.