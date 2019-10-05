School Administrators to Gather in Norman

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will welcome approximately 700 teachers, counselors and school administrators, as well as educators from CareerTech and higher education, to learn about the connection between hope and career planning at a free statewide conference. “Student Success Summit: Individual Career Academic Planning & Hope for All Students”will be held Monday in Norman.

OSDE has found that Individual Career Academic Planning , required statewide this school year, can reduce the negative implications of adverse childhood experiences.

Dr. Chan Hellman, of the University of Oklahoma’s Hope Center, will speak on the science of hope and ICAP in the morning. Afternoon breakout sessions will spotlight effective ICAP implementation, career exploration, childhood trauma, hope and resiliency for students of all ages.