State School Board member Daniel Keating has died. The Tulsan was 74. He was the twin brother of former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating.

Keating was the president of Summit Consolidated Group, a national brokerage and insurance company with offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City as well as in several other states.

In 2002, he was appointed by President Bush to the Board of Advisors on Tribal Colleges and Universities. He is a member of Oklahoma Wesleyan University Foundation’s board of directors, and previously was an adjunct professor at Oral Roberts University.

Keating serves on the board of directors of the State Chamber of Oklahoma, is a board member of the Salvation Army and is a past finance committee chairman of the Oklahoma Historical Society Board.

Keating deserves recognition for his service to our nation in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.