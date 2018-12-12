School Grades Delayed

The State Department of Education is delaying the release of school report cards – saying it needs more time to test and validate its new method for measuring public school performance.

The Department planned to release the report cards in mid-December. But on Monday night, The Tulsa World reports education officials sent a letter to districts saying they need more time.

The accountability tool is required by federal law, and many parents use the report cards to choose a school for their children.

Schools have not received grades since October 2016. At the time, Oklahoma’s method for calculating them was widely criticized as unfair and inaccurate.

The revamped method emphasizes student academic growth as well as test scores.

The department’s letter to districts says they agency needs more time to review the new, multi-measure approach to calculating grades.

For StateImpact – I’m Emily Wendler