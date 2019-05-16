"Sea of Grass" by Walter Echo-Hawk

Related Program: 
Our guest is the Oklahoma-based author, attorney, and legal scholar Walter Echo-Hawk. A member of the Pawnee Nation, he is widely known for his activism and scholarship -- and for writing such books as "In the Light of Justice: The Rise of Human Rights in Native America and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," "In the Courts of the Conqueror: The 10 Worst Indian Law Cases Ever Decided," and "Battlefields and Burial Grounds." He joins us to discuss his book, "Sea of Grass," which is a historical novel inspired by the real people and events of his own family -- that is, by the many generations of his family, who have dwelled amid the Central Plains of North America for hundreds of years. And thus various key historical events are presented from a Pawnee perspective in order to render the outlook of Echo-Hawk's many ancestors. Please note that Walter Echo-Hawk will appear tonight (the 16th) with his son -- the acclaimed visual artist, Bunky Echo-Hawk -- at an event at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa, beginning at 6:30pm. It'll be a conversational and creative on-stage collaboration between father and son, as Walter reads from his new book while Bunky creates a wholly new work of art. Details are posted here.

