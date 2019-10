The Tulsa regional Chamber of Commerce hears from US Senator James Lankford. The senator addressed a luncheon crowd on the impeachment inquiry.

He says there is not much documentation that has been released. The senator said, “We have two documents - one is 5 pages, one is 9 pages. That’s all we have. So I’m encouraging folks to take a deep breath.”

The republican expects the House to impeach the President with the Senate beginning its trial after the holidays.