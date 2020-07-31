Sergeant's Widow, Surviving Officer Thank Tulsans For Support After Shooting

    Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in a video posted by the Tulsa Police Department on July 29th.
The officer who survived a traffic stop shooting in June, and the widow of the sergeant slain, are expressing gratitude for the support of Tulsans following the event.

"Thank you, Tulsa, for your continued love and support through my recovery," said Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in a video posted by the Tulsa Police Department. "I can't wait to be back home."

"Sgt. [Craig] Johnson's family would like to thank everybody for the outreach that we have had of love and support," said Kristi Johnson, the sergeant's widow. "We appreciate all of it so very much."

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said that "there are few words in the American dictionary that capture the sentiment we feel, other than 'love' and the simple words 'thank you.'"

Police say Zarkeshan pulled over a vehicle for expired tags, and Johnson arrived as backup. The driver and alleged shooter, David Ware, faces charges of first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police

