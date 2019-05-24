Session Ends for State Lawmakers

The Oklahoma Legislature is finishing its session early, putting an end to its first with new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who checked nearly every item off his legislative to-do list.

Both the House and Senate adjourned the session early Thursday afternoon, well ahead of the May 31 constitutional deadline.

In its final vote, the Senate approved a bill that could lead to the release of hundreds of prisoners convicted of low-level drug and property crimes that are now misdemeanors.

Stitt touted a $1,200 pay raise for teachers, more money for public schools and a $200 million deposit into the state savings account as his top accomplishments.

Democrats say the big losers after this year's session are the working poor and criticized Republicans for not expanding Medicaid.