Severe Weather Could Hit Green Country Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

By 1 hour ago

It’s nearly spring, and you know what that means: potential severe weather for Green Country.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says there's an elevated severe weather risk for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly southwest of State Highway 351 and, farther east, south of I-40.

Potential hazards include winds up to 60 mph, hail as large as golf balls and a low risk of a tornado. The highest chances for a tornado are in southeast Oklahoma.

Local flooding is also possible if heavy rainfall lingers over an area.

With storms rolling through the area overnight, NWS encourages residents to have multiple ways of getting weather warnings, which can include cell phone alerts, battery-powered weather radio, the internet, and local radio and TV.

NWS anticipates a round of storms hitting Tulsa County between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and moving through Muskogee around 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tags: 
Severe weather
National Weather Service
weather

