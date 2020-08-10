Related Program: 
"Shadow on the Mountain: A Yazidi Memoir of Terror, Resistance, and Hope" (Encore)

(Please note: This interview first aired back in March.) Our guest is Katharine Holstein, an American-Canadian writer and human rights advocate. She's also the co-author of "Shadow on the Mountain: A Yazidi Memoir of Terror, Resistance, and Hope." As was noted of this compelling profile of the Yazidi people of northwestern Iraq by The New York Journal of Books: "[This is a] spellbinding tale woven with gorgeous phrasing, compelling you to finish its journey at a breakneck pace along with Shaker Jeffrey, a hero of Promethean proportions.... [The book offers] a class-ten white-water trip through the cruelties of war, terrorism, and how humanity still rises above the darkness and sadism found in men at war time.... It takes a strong stomach to read this memoir, but the journey is worth it."

The Middle East
War and Warfare
Military History
Torture
Writers on Writing
terrorism
Biography
war
ISIS
Iraq

