Sheriff: COVID-19 Testing to Start at Tulsa County Jail Next Week

By 12 minutes ago

Credit KWGS File Photo

While COVID-19 is spreading in jails, Sheriff Vic Regalado said Wednesday the Tulsa County Jail remains without a confirmed case.

Regalado said his office will start testing all existing and incoming inmates next week.

"The COVID testing will consist of nasal as well as saliva tests, and I hope that gives us an insight, especially as it concerns asymptomatic inmates," Regalado said.

The jail took in 910 new inmates last month, about half as many as it did for the same period a year ago. Regalado said the bookings were by and large for violent crimes with businesses closed and people told to stay at home during the pandemic.

"But as we continue into the summer months and as we continue to reopen, I believe we will see an increase that will effect our ability to run our safety pods within the jail, which, again, would negatively impact our ability to remain COVID-free," Regalado said.

The safety pods can be used to separate potentially infectious inmates from others.

Tags: 
Vic Regalado
Tulsa County Sheriff
tulsa county jail
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Tulsa County Jail Detention Officer Dies: Sheriff

By Apr 17, 2020
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

A detention officer at the Tulsa County Jail died Wednesday after suffering a "medical episode" unrelated to COVID-19, according to a Thursday statement from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Officer John Okafor had worked for the sheriff's office since 2007, according to the statement.

"Despite the life saving efforts of his coworkers & paramedics , he passed away at the hospital," the statement says. "Please keep his family and coworkers in your prayers."

With In-Person Visits Prohibited, Tulsa County Jail Waives Videoconferencing Fees For Attorneys

By Chris Polansky Apr 14, 2020
KWGS News File Photo

With attorneys and loved ones prohibited from visiting detainees at the Tulsa County Jail due to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says it is waiving video visitation fees for communications between attorneys and clients in custody. 
 

The Tulsa County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an amendment to the county’s contract with Tech Friends, Inc., the Arkansas-based company that manages the jail’s video visitation system.

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oklahoma Breaks 4,200, 6 More Dead

By 7 hours ago
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total since March 6 to 4,201.

Six new deaths were also reported Wednesday, and 253 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19 since March 18.

One death happened in the past day. The rest happened between Saturday and Monday. Four deaths were in Oklahoma County. Three people were women 65 and older; the fourth was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

Oklahoma County now leads the state with 40 deaths. The two other deaths were in Cleveland and Creek counties.