Sheriff, Mayors Among Oklahomans In Washington On Day Of Insurrection

By 38 minutes ago
  • Canadian County Sheriff Chris West (center) receiving a "Sheriff of the Year" award from the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association in 2019.
    Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association

At least one sheriff and two mayors were among the Oklahomans present in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for a protest against the rightful results of the 2020 presidential election which ended in a storming on the U.S. Capitol and five people dead.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said at a Friday press conference that he marched to the Capitol but did not participate in nor witness violence.

"I can't talk about, where was I when the violence was going, because I didn't see the violence. I don't know when it happened," West said, noting he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and chanted "stop the steal," a rallying cry for supporters of the debunked conspiracy theory that the election President-elect Joe Biden won was somehow "stolen" from President Trump.

Mayor Jenni White of Luther also traveled to Washington, according to KOCO, and the New York Times reports Newkirk Mayor Brian Hobbs was also present. The Tulsa World reports Hobbs "attributed the violence that broke out to 'Antifa goons' and called the shooting of one participant a police assassination." Hobbs and White deny taking part of the riot.

The Associated Press reports that the insurrectionist attackers were overwhelmingly supporters of the president; the FBI said there is no evidence to support the claim that antifascist activists were involved in the siege on the Capitol.

