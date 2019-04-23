Shreding Event Set for This Weekend

Crime Prevention Network will host a free document shredding/drug take back event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27th. Green Country Shredding will provide a mobile shredding truck at the southwest corner of the Tulsa Promenade Mall parking lot, 4107 S. Yale Avenue (between McDonald’s and Sky Fitness). The event may end earlier than scheduled if shred truck fills to capacity.

Local residents and businesses are invited to bring personal documents for secure, onsite shredding with local Tulsa Police Department officers and Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies present. This year we will also be a sight for residents to drop off and dispose of any unwanted medications.

Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, Karen Gilbert, said, “Especially around tax season, properly disposing of personal documents is a great way for people to protect themselves from identity theft. Some people keep these papers for years because they aren’t sure how to dispose of them safely. Prescription drug overdoses kill more Tulsans, ages 25-65 than car accidents. A recent Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment study shows that 16.45 percent of Tulsa County youth are obtaining prescription drugs from home. This year we are making it easy for residents to get their personal documents shredded and take any unwanted prescription drugs, a one stop shop.”

Residents and businesses can bring up to two boxes or three paper bags of documents. The event is free of charge, but donations are recommended to benefit Tulsa Crime Stoppers, a program of the non-profit organization Crime Prevention Network.