(Sigh) ...More Rain

Storms developing across west Texas this morning will spread northeast toward Oklahoma by later this morning. Meanwhile, a front now across northwest Oklahoma, will slowly sag south across eastern Oklahoma. As upper level energy spreads into the region, showers and thunderstorms will increase along the Interstate 44 corridor and push southeast during the afternoon. Cities along the Arkansas River may experience flooding in areas that typically remain dry and there is potential for catastrophic flooding should the heavier totals be realized near the larger Arkansas river channel. Scattered strong to severe storm development is also expected by early afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The highest severe risk is across southeast portions of Oklahoma into western Arkansas. The main concern will transition to heavy rain and flooding by tonight, as the front moves through the area. After a brief period of dry weather Thursday and Friday, thunderstorm chances return by the weekend and continue into early next week. The threat of organized severe weather will be less, but there remains potential for at least locally heavy rainfall.