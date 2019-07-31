Signature Collection Begins for Medicaid Expansion Vote

Today, supporters will begin gathering signatures for a ballot initiative that would expand government health insurance to more low-income Oklahomans. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid.

State Question 802 would ask voters to amend Oklahoma’s constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to low-income childless adults.Medicaid expansion would provide an estimated $900 million a year in federal money and cost the state over $100 million.Supporters need to get about 178,000 signatures by late October to qualify the measure for the 2020 ballot.

At the same time, a bipartisan legislative working group will meet weekly at the statehouse to discuss policy options to expand access to health insurance. Currently, Oklahoma has the second-highest uninsured rate in the nation and some of the worst health outcomes.