Signature Gathering Begins for State Question to Restrict Use of Felony Sentence Enhancements

Supporters of a state question to curb the use of felony sentence enhancements in Oklahoma are clear to start gathering signatures today.

State Question 805 prohibits the use of past felonies to seek greater sentences when the defendant has never been convicted of a violent felony. State law lists 52 crimes that are considered violent felonies, but domestic violence is not among them.

SQ805 would also let people in prison on enhanced felony sentences longer than current maximums to seek sentence modifications.

Supporters say Oklahoma's sentence enhancements are left to prosecutors' discretion.

The initiative petition was filed by Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform, a group that includes businesses, faith leaders, people affected by incarceration and elected officials.

The petition amends the Oklahoma constitution, so it needs 178,000 signatures by 5 p.m. on March 26 to qualify for a 2020 ballot.