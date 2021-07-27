Simone Biles Pulls Out Of The Olympic Team Gymnastics Final

U.S. star Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, suddenly pulled out of competition after the first rotation of the four-event team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

It wasn't immediately clear why she left the competition. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee confirmed her departure to NPR but did not state a reason.

It's a devastating blow for her three teammates, who are all first-time Olympians. Biles was expected to compete on all four apparatuses.

She was seen in the arena wearing white warm-up gear, rather than the team leotard, shortly after the vault, the team's first apparatus of the competition.

Biles had a rocky start on the vault, scoring 13.766 and taking a large step on the dismount. In Rio, she scored 15.933 on the same apparatus.

Biles is facing huge expectations for her performance in Tokyo. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!" she said on Instagram ahead of the team final.

