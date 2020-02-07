Sixth Arrest Made in Aryan Brotherhood Murder

With the assistance of the US Marshals, Deputies arrested Jerry “One Eye” Williamson on Thursday.

Deputies from TCSO’s THA Community Enhancement Unit received information that a wanted subject was possibly in an apartment located at 1504 West 59th Place. Williamson was wanted for Murder 1st Degree, Gang Related Offense and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. The subject was located at the apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Williamson is the sixth suspect to be arrested in connection with the December murder of 23 year old Jared Langworthy. Cody Lee Fulmer was arrested in December. Tyler Brett Coyle, Taylor Michelle Harper, Destiny Rae Asher and Billy Shawn Griffith were arrested in January.

The victim and all of the suspects are members or associates of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB). The suspects face 1st degree murder charges, as well as a variety of other charges such as; gang related offenses, maiming and conspiracy to commit a felony.

TCSO is seeking tips on the location of one additional suspect in Langworthy’s murder: 36 year old Aaron Mitchell Welch. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call is at 918-596-5601.