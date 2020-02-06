The Social Justice Mission of World Stage Theatre Company

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we meet the co-founder and artistic director of Tulsa's World Stage Theatre Company which is presenting "I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady From Rwanda," which opens Thursday evening at the Liddy Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The play, by Sonja Linden, tells the story of the encounter between a Rwandan refugee who is struggling to tell the story of her nation's genocide, and an English writer working at a refugee center. The play demonstrates the healing power of telling your story with humor and darkness, as the characters struggle to relate to each other across cultural, class, and racial divides. The play, like many of World Stage's productions, is a part of the company's social justice mission. Artistic director Kelli McLoud-Schingen is our guest who is also directing the play.

