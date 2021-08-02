Social Services Hub To Prevent Evictions Will Be Onsite At Court

The CDC eviction moratorium protecting renters impacted by COVID ended July 31st.

There may be some additional federal protections on the way, but in the meantime, those seeking legal help can get it at court.

In a press release issued today, Tulsa’s Landlord-Tenant Resource Center and Tulsa County Courts announced they would be forming a “social services hub” at Iron Gate, a food pantry near the Family Center for Juvenile Justice where eviction hearings are currently happening. The hub will open tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The hub will connect both tenants and landlords with resources from Legal Aid Oklahoma and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

In the future, those receiving court summonses for eviction cases will get a flyer directing them to the hub.

Katie Dilks is the executive director of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation. She said the most important thing for people to know is that rental assistance money is available.

“We still have $200 million in emergency rental assistance available across the state,” said Dilks. “And it’s only available if you’re not actually evicting people. That’s the bottom line right now.”

300 families in Tulsa are facing eviction this week, according to Eric Hallett of Legal Aid Oklahoma.