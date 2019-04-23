Soggy Tuesday Across Green Country

A large area of showers and thunderstorms will spread into northeast Oklahoma and possibly northwest Arkansas this morning before diminishing later in the day. The main focus for showers and thunderstorms will shift south and east by tonight as a cold front sags slowly south across the area. Locally heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats with thunderstorms today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through Thursday as the cold front stalls just south of the area, and an upper level storm system tracks along the Red River valley. Locally heavy rainfall will remain possible, mainly from southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Another frontal boundary will approach northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this weekend, bringing low thunderstorm chances Friday night into early Sunday.