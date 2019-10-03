Solar Industry Advocates Have High Hopes for Oklahoma

Solar energy advocates told Oklahoma lawmakers this week the state has great potential with the renewable.

"National estimates are that we can be as great as sixth in America and that we could get there pretty deliberately," said Oklahoma Solar Association President Jim Roth.

A big part of that is location. Roth said the difference in energy from the sun hitting Oklahoma and hitting somewhere like San Diego is negligible. And much of the state is also part of a regional electricity market.

"We’re strong in wheat because we’re near the markets, right? We’re strong in natural gas because we connect … to where it is a better market. We are strong in wind and solar because we are in the Southwest Power Pool," Roth said.

Utility-level solar costs are down 30% since the first quarter of 2016, and many states took notice.

"State-level growth, 22 states have greater than 100 megawatts added in that time period. As you heard, we have only 54 total," Roth said.

Roth said lawmakers need to take steps to encourage solar companies to do business in the state, like clarify regulations companies find confusing. Rep. Denise Brewer tried to codify into law this session an attorney general's opinion that would have clarified some issues. Brewer said she will try again next year.