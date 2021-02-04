Some Oklahoma Pharmacies To Get Doses Of COVID Vaccine Starting Next Week

By 1 hour ago

Credit Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

Starting next week, Oklahomans currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have another option for finding a shot.

The state is participating in a Biden administration program shipping doses directly to pharmacies. Oklahoma expects around 11,500 doses to start.

Those will go to 73 sites at first, with Walmart and smaller stores in the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network currently signed up as partners.

"You’re talking about maybe 100 doses or 200 doses in some of those facilities. It’s enough for them to work through the week. At this point, at this early phase, it’s not enough for them to set up large events or anything like that," said Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed.

So, availability will be limited, and the pharmacies will be scheduling their own appointments, not using the state vaccine portal. Reed said pharmacies will also be limited to vaccinating currently eligible Oklahomans: health care workers, first responders, and adults 65 or older.

"While we appreciate this additional vaccine coming into the state and the engagement of these additional partners, I’m sure those partners would also appreciate it if everybody didn’t inundate them all at once, thinking that they’re going to have vaccine for all Oklahomans," Reed said.

Reed said Walmart will schedule theirs through walmart.com. He does not know how CPESN stores will schedule appointments.

According to the state health department, more than half a million Oklahomans have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Vaccines

