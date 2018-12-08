Son Arrested in BA Murder

Around 1:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Hickory Place in Broken Arrrow to check the welfare of an individual. The caller stated they had not been in contact with the person in approximately one week. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male at the residence who initially did not let them inside. A short time later, the man allowed officers inside.

After entering the residence, officers located a deceased adult male in his early to mid 40s. The person who answered the door was identified as the son of the deceased.

After a preliminary investigation, officers placed the 18-year-old subject in custody and took him in for questioning. The incident is currently under investigation.