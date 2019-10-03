Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Soon Appearing Here at TU: The Noted Poet and Spoken-Word Artist Shane Koyczan

By 1 minute ago
  • Aired on Thursday, October 3rd.
    Aired on Thursday, October 3rd.

Our guest is the award-winning spoken word performer, Shane Koyczan, whose moving and furious yet also candid and tender storytelling (and versifying) has impressed audiences all over the globe. Winner of both the US Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics, Koyczan will soon be performing here on the TU campus. He's being presented by OK SO Tulsa, a storytelling organization founded in 2013 that's dedicated to letting people tell their own true stories in a "live onstage" setting. Koyczan will appear on October 9th at the Lorton Performance Center, beginning at 7pm; more information, inlcuding how to get tickets, is posted here.

Tags: 
Poetry
Performance Art
Spoken Word Performers
Storytelling
Lorton Performance Center

Related Content

"Shout" -- A Memoir in Poetry by Laurie Halse Anderson (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 7, 2019

(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is the bestselling young-adult writer Laurie Halse Anderson, who's widely known and appreciated for the brave manner in which she writes about, and advocates for, survivors of sexual assault. Her novel "Speak," which first appeared two decades ago, was groundbreaking in this regard.

"Poetic Justice" -- A New Anthology of Poems by Women Incarcerated at David L. Moss in Tulsa

By Sep 11, 2015

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about Poetic Justice, an ongoing writing project for incarcerated women at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa. This writing-workshop program began about 18 months ago and has been very popular from the outset. Our guest is Ellen Stackable, a high school English and World Studies teacher at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, who directs the program and serves as one of its educators.

Kate McGarry: A Singer Inspired By The Spoken Word

By editor Jun 17, 2012

Jazz singer Kate McGarry knows her history: She lists Sarah Vaughan, Anita O'Day, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln and

From the Noted Poet and Tulsa Artist Fellow Quraysh Ali Lansana Comes "The Skin of Dreams"

By Apr 26, 2019

On this edition of ST, we speak with the acclaimed poet and writing instructor Quraysh Ali Lansana (born 1964 in Enid, Oklahoma). Now based in Tulsa and recently named a Tulsa Artist Fellow, Lansana has published several books over the years: poetry collections, children's books, edited or co-edited anthologies, textbooks, etc. Long based in Chicago, and greatly influenced by the African-American cultural, social, and political life of that city -- and more generally, by the Black Arts Movement in American life and letters -- Lansana has a new book out.

Forget NCAA Titles, This School Dominates Spoken Word

By Apr 20, 2013

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

"Poetry Will Save Your Life: A Memoir" by Jill Bialosky

By Oct 17, 2018

Our guest is Jill Bialosky, a writer based in NYC who's published several collections of poetry as well as the bestselling memoir, "History of a Suicide: My Sister's Unfinished Life." She joins us to discuss her latest book, an engaging memoir/anthology titled "Poetry Will Save Your Life." Per The Chicago Tribune: "A delightfully hybrid book: part anthology, part critical study, part autobiography.... Candid and canny.... Bialosky's erudite and instructive approach to poetry [is] itself a refreshing tonic." Please note that Ms. Bialosky, who is also an editor at W. W.