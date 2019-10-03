Soon Appearing Here at TU: The Noted Poet and Spoken-Word Artist Shane Koyczan

Our guest is the award-winning spoken word performer, Shane Koyczan, whose moving and furious yet also candid and tender storytelling (and versifying) has impressed audiences all over the globe. Winner of both the US Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics, Koyczan will soon be performing here on the TU campus. He's being presented by OK SO Tulsa, a storytelling organization founded in 2013 that's dedicated to letting people tell their own true stories in a "live onstage" setting. Koyczan will appear on October 9th at the Lorton Performance Center, beginning at 7pm; more information, inlcuding how to get tickets, is posted here.